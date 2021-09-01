Parents and some kids gathered to protest Midland Public Schools mask mandate Wednesday at the district’s administration building.
"I believe it should be every parent's choice to decide whether or not they want their child in a mask or not. You know, I'm not telling people that choose to mask up to not mask their child, I don't expect them to tell me to mask mine,” said Nicki Stoll, a parent.
Stoll brought her two sons, a second and a third grader, to the protest with her.
She's prepared to take action if the mandate doesn't end.
"If the mask mandate continues, I have already been in touch with a couple other public schools as well as private schools and I will pull my children from midland public schools,” Stoll said.
Quite a few cars have driven by the protest and honked their horns. Even a bus driver stopped by and said he refuses to wear his mask when driving.
Will Zablocki helped organize the protest through the “Parents against MPS mask mandate” Facebook group.
"We're tired of administrators and public officials making decisions that impact our children without our consent or even our public input,” Zablocki said.
Zablocki said they are not anti-mask or anti-vaccine, adding that many of the parents here have the shot.
"Maybe it's a matter of weighing the pros and cons. And requiring 90 percent of people who are healthy to infringe on our children's rights is, does not outweigh one sick child at home,” Zablocki said.
Zablocki said plans for future protests depend on the administration's policies.
Superintendent Michael Sharrow has not returned TV5's request for comment.
