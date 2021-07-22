Parents angered over pause on grants for programs at Flint schools

Residents in Flint are weighing in on the Flint school board’s dispute with the Mott Charles Stewart Foundation, which announced a pause on grants for the district.
At stake is $200 million in grant funding that supports things like the Crim Fitness Foundation and Youth Quest summer programming.
The foundation announced the pause citing its inability to communicate with the superintendent without the presence of the president of an appointee.
“For them to do it based on that reason, I’m not sure that makes sense to anybody,” said Board Secretary Danielle Green.
Green says she’s confused and disappointed.
“It’s unfortunate that we have those who care so much about our students pull funding that will hinder anything that our children would be able to do after school,” Green said.
Adding the decision will hurt the children more than anyone.
“The last meal of the day, tutoring for children, homework help,” Green said.
But she plans to do everything in her power to maintain the programs with or without the foundation.
“Our students deserve after-school programs and our students deserve the different activities they're able to do with after-school programs,” said Karen Christian with United Teachers of Flint.
Christian is also concerned about the decision and what it will do to children and families in Flint. She said the decision shouldn’t have been made at the expense of children.
“Everything has to be about the students and if it’s not about the students then why are we here,” Christian said.
In a statement, Mott Foundation President Ridgway White said the organization paused the funding because it needs timely and direct communication with the superintendent to responsibly administer and implement grants.
