The parents of a 1-year-old were arrested after the baby died in a Saginaw house Tuesday morning.
It happened in the 700 block of Stephens about 7:30 a.m.
The mother and father were home at the time of the incident, Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said. The parents are lodged in the Saginaw County Jail pending charges.
The incident remains under investigation.
