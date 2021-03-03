The pleas from a mid-Michigan family that was begging for help finding the mental health care their son needs got attention on social media and now, in Lansing.
Jay and Jo Ann Gross testified before a state House sub-committee Wednesday detailing their struggles over the last several weeks as their son waited for help in the emergency room. During their testimony, they pointed to a system that's failing not just their son, but many others.
"When you have a kid in your classroom on a Friday, and you get a note on a Sunday, took his own life, and that desk is empty on a Monday, something is wrong you guys," Jay said.
Jay testified with his wife before lawmakers in Lansing just days after a video he posted went viral. He talked about the difficulty of finding help for his adopted son who's having mental issues. Jo Ann told the House subcommittee on health and human services that after two weeks in the ER, she was told as a last resort, the best option might be to leave her son behind.
"You need to walk out of the ER and say you're done and then CPS is going to come in. Abandon my child? No. That's not on the table for us," she said.
At his wits end, Jay posted a video from the hospital parking lot. He told anyone who would listen the system is broken. A message this couple carried with them to the Michigan Capitol.
"We're in a boat this past week, two weeks, this month, with one oar, with about 14 other boats rowing around,” Jay said. “Nobody knows where they're going. Nobody's talking to each other about where they're going. Nobody is jumping in and helping each other. And there's no lighthouse in sight."
State Rep. Mary Whiteford said some action has already been taken to address mental health in Michigan. The creation of the crisis stimulation unit, which would keep people needing mental treatment out of the ER and in a facility. She also talked about the adoption and foster care workforce task force that works on solutions for kids traumatized as foster children. These are all measures the Gross' support. The Gross' said they don't want any family to endure what they did.
"There's got to be some sort of a bypass. You know, I should be able to reach out to you and go, 'can you help me out here?' 'Absolutely. Give her a bypass.' Or maybe trust the professionals in the ER to say, 'this child needs to be serviced right now,'" Jo Ann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.