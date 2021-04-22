Student-athletes and parents voice their anger over rigid testing requirements that they are fighting to scale back.
They were in Lansing letting their frustrations pour out before the house oversight committee.
Cherri Lindsley is the mother of a high school student athlete in Michigan.
“I’m grateful to be here today. But I’m also ticked off,” Lindsley said.
Lindsley testified before the House Oversight Committee, sharing her daughters experience while trying to play sports under the health department’s COVID-19 mitigation rules.
“They have decided that a virus that a child could potentially get and have zero side effects from or symptoms from, takes precedence over an illness a child already has,” Lindsley said.
Lindsley said her daughter had a cyst in her throat that developed during the basketball season. She added that the cyst coupled with wearing a mask caused her daughter to have severe breathing problems while playing the sport she loves.
Andrew Hollenbeck is from Allendale and was forced to miss the end of his wrestling season due to a contact tracing quarantine.
“It left me with a bittersweet feeling, I slowly lost motivation for school,” Hollenbeck said.
Hollenbeck ended his time at the microphone asking the committee a question.
“who’s to say this won’t be an epidemic where it’s seasonal? A virus is always changing we know that so why would we continue to live like this?” Hollenbeck said.
Only one politician responded to that saying that’s a good question.
