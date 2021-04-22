Parents and student-athletes from across the state testified in front of the House Oversight Committee at the State Capitol on Thursday.
“We are the only state with these strict of restrictions. Obviously, the restrictions aren’t working,” said Linsey Whitaker, mother of student-athletes.
Each person shared their concerns about the health department’s rules to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 that kids must follow in order to play sports.
“It appears to parents and student-athletes alike that the MDHHS and Gov. Whitmer are looking for a scapegoat for their ineffective leadership,” Whitaker said.
These rules include mask mandates and testing requirements, among many others.
“These quarantines are leading to anger animosity and fear with fellow classmates. Every day, our kids go to school afraid they will be sent home again to quarantine despite being healthy,” Whitaker said.
A freshman wrestler from Allendale shared his unfortunate story. He said he was forced to sit out of the individual state championship competition due to COVID-19 contact tracing, even though he tested negative before and after the match.
“I tested five times over 10 days and each one was negative. I was told I’m not wrestling,” said Harris Meekhof, freshman wrestler at Allendale High School.
These concerns are like the ones raised by the Let Them Play Michigan group, which sued the health department over COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules. Their case is scheduled to go in front of a judge on Tuesday.
