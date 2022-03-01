A Grand Blanc school board member came face to face with angry residents at a meeting as they confronted her over her reported participation in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
In January, Attorney General Dana Nessel called for a federal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted documents claiming to be the state’s electors in the 2020 presidential election.
Among those 16 individuals is Grand Blanc school board member Amy Facchinello. Now, some Grand Blanc parents are calling on her to resign from her seat on the board of education, saying her presence on the board amid a potential federal investigation depletes the board’s integrity.
“I feel like we’re being forced to entertain delusions,” said Michelle Ryder, parent. “Is this a dishonest act or is this person really just disconnected from reality? Both of those options are unacceptable for a school board member.”
Many parents shared that same sentiment though some spoke up in support of Fachinnello. She serves as vice chair of the Genesee County Republican Party which accused Democrats of attempted coups to try to take over school board seats held by Republicans.
The Genesee County Republican Party issued the following statement:
“There seems to be a coup brought on by the Democrats’ to take over all Republican school board seats and they are using our kids to do it. The constant attacks on our Chairman Matt Smith and now Vice Chair Amy Facchinello by the Democrat Party are expected and come with the territory. However, to use their school board meetings as a coordinated, politically motived, Democrat public comment bashing fest needs to stop. The kids do not need to be brought into this.”
According to Michigan election laws, school board candidate petitions must be filed nonpartisan.
