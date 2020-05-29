The parents of a three-year-old have been charged in his death.
Jace Eric Scott was killed in an accidental shooting at his home on Cadillac Street in Saginaw.
According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, Jace's parents, Kala White and Jaqualein Scott-Bradley were downstairs watching TV around 10 p.m. on Sunday May 17 when they sent Jace and his 7-year-old sister upstairs.
Moments later the parents heard a gunshot and found Jace in the top bunk of a bed with a gunshot wound to the head and a 9mm gun next to him.
Jace was rushed to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m.
White is charged with six felonies including involuntary manslaughter, child abuse second degree for leaving a loaded firearm in an area accessible to children, child abuse second degree committed in the presence of another child, and three related counts of felony firearm which carries a mandatory term of two years in prison.
Scott-Bradley is charged with the same six counts and an additional felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and another count of felony firearm.
“In an instant, a child’s life was lost and two parents now face homicide charges related to his death,” Prosecutor David Leyton said. “I realize a lot of individuals keep weapons in their homes for the safety and protection of their family. With that right comes great responsibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.