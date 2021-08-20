The parents of a 1-year-old have been charged with second-degree murder after the baby died in a Saginaw house Tuesday morning.
Saginaw Police officers responded to the 700 block of Stephens at 6:41 a.m. on Aug. 17 for a 911 call reporting the 14-month-old boy was not breathing.
Police officers administered life-saving measures and rushed the child to an ambulance where he was unable to be revived, police said. The baby was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The scene was treated as a homicide and the parents were taken to the Saginaw Police Department for questioning. They were ultimately lodged at the Saginaw County Jail for child abuse related charges.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case and charged the parents with second-degree murder. The parents are expected to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.
The incident remains under investigation.
