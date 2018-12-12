The parents of a man charged with dismembering a woman's dead body in western Michigan are accused of not informing police about what happened.
James Chance and Barbara Chance of Holland appeared in a Grand Rapids court on Wednesday, charged with perjury and other crimes. Prosecutors allege that they knew that Jared Chance cut up the body of a woman from the Kalamazoo area.
James Chance, a retired police officer, told a judge that he and his wife "never committed any offenses." Bond was set at $25,000.
The remains of Ashley Young were found on Dec. 2 at a Grand Rapids apartment building. She was 31 years old.
Jared Chance has been charged with mutilating a dead body and concealing a death but has not been charged in Young's death.
