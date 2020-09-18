It's Friday night, and that means football, fans, though fewer and fun in Friday night's home opener for Meridian High School against Beaverton.
But in the age of COVID-19, there are also several precautions, including wearing masks and physical distancing.
Head coach Mike Bilina says the community is ready for that., so long as football is back.
"Come hell or high water, we're going to play football tonight,” he said. “And I know everything we and not just our community, but everyone in general have been through, it's a great step forward."
The coaches and staff tell me they're not the only ones excited to be out here, but parents are just as enthused to see their kids back out on this field.
"It's his senior year, I'm just happy the kids can play, all the kids,” said parent Jason Martin. “Not just my son, but all the kids, this is what they live for."
He's thrilled to see his son playing, especially after the flood and the continuing COVID-19 crisis.
Which is why he says tonight's game is so important.
"For one night, there's no COVID, it's just play football," Martin said.
