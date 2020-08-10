As schools prepare to reopen soon, many parents are asking themselves if it’s better to send their children back to school and risk them getting the coronavirus or to keep them home and do virtual learning.
By now, most parents know working from home during a pandemic can be tough.
But adding teacher to the list of special skills makes things much more complicated.
“I thought honestly, I was a very patient person and I thought I was this great teacher and I could teach people. But then I realized maybe I just can’t teach kids,” said Brittany Mason, mom.
Mason works from home and teaches her 4-year old daughter Brooklyn everything from how to count to even how to create a composting bin.
“It’s hard to call customers with Paw Patrol on in the background,” Mason said.
Mason said Brooklyn doesn’t get that social interaction with other children her age, but she’s decided to wait and not send Brooklyn to daycare or preschool this year.
“She won’t keep the mask on to go to the grocery store, let alone sit in school. She’s not going to understand why she can’t sit so close to her friends. So I think it’s almost a fear of not knowing,” Mason said.
That fear is something father Jason Holder is familiar with as well.
“You have a lot of different kids coming from all different backgrounds and it’s a lot having to get them on the same page where everyone is practicing social distancing,” Holder said.
Holder said his children want to go back to school and he wants that too. But right now, his family is still undecided.
“We’re excited, yet at the same point we know there’s going to be challenges. So just making the best decision for our family is what we’re going to take our time to do,” Holder said.
Both Holder and Mason say they’re relying on other family members to help take care of the children when they return to work.
But some parents may not have that option.
Weighing the risks and benefits of sending your child back to school can be overwhelming.
Holder and Mason both suggest other parents take as much time as possible to decide if they’ll send their child back to school, talk with children about how they’re feeling, and see how you can balance online learning with your own job.
