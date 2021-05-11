More Americans are expected to soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine after the FDA gave an emergency use authorization to begin administering the vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15-years-old.
“She will not be first in line to get it,” said Laurie Aguirre, Sanford mother.
Aguirre has a 13-year-old daughter and she said it is just too soon.
“We’re not the anti-vaxxers. We do get vaccines. I’m just not going to have my kids be guinea pigs and part of some giant experiment,” Aguirre said.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad, with the Central Michigan University College of Medicine, said her concerns are legitimate.
“This is a concern that I completely comprehend. I have younger kids as well and I always want to do the best for them,” Haddad said.
But he also said the vaccine is safe for 12 to 15-year-ols and he would sign his 13-year-old up to get it.
“I always also envision the alternative. COVID is still out there and it is devastating, even in kids,” Haddad said.
Haddad said it is also important for 12 to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated to help stop variants from developing.
“The reasons for vaccinations are to protect them, to protect their kids. But also to cut this chain of transmission, which would include variants,” he said.
But some parents, like Aguirre, just aren’t ready.
“We don’t know what will happen and until we do, I’m not willing to risk what may potentially happen with my kids’ lives,” she said.
