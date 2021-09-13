Three men are being hailed as heroes after helping save a 20-year-old woman from her submerged car.
Firefighters from Frankenmuth, Millington and Bridgeport were dispatched to the Cass River Saturday, near Ormes and Lewis road.
Authorities said the men went into the vehicle, cut the driver’s seatbelt, and brought 20-year-old Haley Wilson to shore, taking care of her until first responders arrived.
"Haley's a very lucky little girl. Very lucky little girl. She has some angels watching over her and people were in the right place at the right time,” said Jami Mcintosh, her mother. "Saw the drop and seen the car and it was just, not good."
"She's lucky to be alive,” said Troy Mcintosh, her father.
According to Michigan State Police, Wilson didn't fully turn her car on a corner Saturday afternoon and flipped it into the Cass River.
"Her boyfriend had called and had said don't panic. So, I immediately panic,” Jami said.
The next time they saw their daughter was at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
"Finally, the doctor come in and he says I’m gonna warn you guys the room's a mess because we've been working on her, but you can go back and see her and we went back,” Troy said.
The parents said it was the hardest thing they’ve ever had to do because she was on a ventilator and not responsive.
Amazingly, the 98 lbs. Wilson was mostly fine, except for water in her lungs, she doesn't remember anything.
"She heard her mother's voice and she tried sitting up. You know she wanted to go home. And you could see tears running out of her eyes,” Troy said.
Both mom and dad see the light at the end of the tunnel today, as their daughter was taken off the ventilator, with most of the water out of her lungs.
"She was able to do a thumbs up and little cheer, whispering but we had to leave because they want her to rest,” Jami said.
Wilson's final bit of luck, a few good Samaritans who got the car door open and cut her seatbelt off.
"My wife's been in contact with them and they don't really want to release their names, they don't need to be known as a hero, but they are,” Troy said. "You are. You are heroes in our eyes and if it wasn't for you our daughter wouldn't be alive.”
The parents said they are unsure when their daughter will be out of the hospital and they hope for the opportunity to thank her rescuers in person.
