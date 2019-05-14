The Bay Arenac ISD is making changes to its transportation and it's making waves with some parents.
“It’s not their children that might get hurt and come off the bus with an injury, it's our children,” said Kathy Johnson, parent.
Johnson is a parent of two students that attend Arenac LLC. Both of her kids have developmental disabilities and take the bus to and from school every day.
Johnson said overtime she developed trust with the drivers at AAA, the company that currently drives her kids to school.
But she was surprised and concerned when she heard that a new company, Dean Transportation, would be stepping in come fall of 2019.
“Not only were we not told, we had no say in the company. I just feel like we should have had a heads up,” Johnson said.
She worries this change could potentially be putting her children and other students with special needs at risk.
“This is a vulnerable population. They need someone who’s going to care for them, keep them safe, watch out for them,” Johnson said.
Officials with the Bay Arenac ISD say they’ve discussed the changes at several open meetings and Dean Transportation was one of very few companies that applied for the job. They say they're confident in their decision.
“Dean Transportation has a positive reputation for transporting students with disabilities,” said Becky Smith, director of special education.
But many parents are not happy about the switch. Some even say they will avoid the bus all together come next year.
“I know that Dean Transportation will not be transporting my children,” said Elizabeth Weaver, parent.
The district’s lawyer is reviewing Dean’s contract. It is expected to be finalized in the next few days.
