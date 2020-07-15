More than 800 new COVID-19 cases in our state Wednesday and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says if this rise continues, we may have to go back to phase 3.
“We’re watching the trends, I’m listening to our public health expertise,” Whitmer said. “We’re hopeful but are going to do everything we can to tighten up now, so we don’t have to take steps backward.”
Going backward is a real possibility and it’s a real dilemma for parents trying to figure out if their kids will be able to return to school come September.
“Me and a lot of parents are so torn,” said Cesily Rathbun. “We want to be able to send our kids back for numerous reasons, mainly education. Obviously also socialization, but with COVID, is the risk worth it?”
Rathbun is the mother of 6-year-old Brewer. He was in kindergarten when the pandemic ended his school year early.
Now Cesiley says she’s in a hard spot.
If school is returning in person, she’s worried it might not be safe enough but if it’s online her son might not learn enough.
TV5 aske if it’s been stressful trying to figure this out.
“Oh gosh yeah,” Cesiley said. “The emotions are up and down. You want what’s best for your kid, you want them to have a fulfilling life and not be stuck inside at home all day. But you want to keep them safe. That’s the number one priority.”
Whitmer’s MI Safe School Plan outlines guidelines districts must follow depending on which phase the region is in. Anything 3 or lower is online, 4 has strong restrictions and 6 is almost back to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.