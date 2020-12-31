Parents and guardians had to navigate a new world of remote learning in 2020 as many schools went virtual.
“They’re so little that you have to be with them so if they need help. So I go from one end of the dining room table to the other, back and forth, back and forth,” said Toni Kloha, grandma of two kids in Bay City Public Schools.
The district went fully online in early November but plans to return to in-person learning Jan. 19 – the first day of the spring semester.
“Kind of a nightmare for me on my end. Cause I’m not to much on technology. And it’s hard when you have two children, ages 4 and 6, and they both gotta Zoom at the same time,” Kloha said.
Kloha’s daughter and son-in-law are both working. So she gets the kids. But everyone is comfortable sending the children back to in-person classes.
“School is really on safety. Everybody wears a mask. Not everybody’s entered into the building. They sanitize everybody’s hands before they walk into the door. I mean, they are really on everything to keep them as safe as possible,” Kloha said.
Kloha worries if more people got together over the holidays, it could send her grandkids right back to her dining room table.
“They miss their friends. And I think socializing is a big part of kids learning and growing up. And they’re missing out on all that,” Kloha said.
Many other Michigan school districts plan on returning to in-person learning by the end of January. But if Kloha’s grandkids return to remote, she will continue navigating Zoom with them.
