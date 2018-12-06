The Superintendent of Clio Area Schools is notifying parents that a student at Carter Middle School has been diagnosed with viral meningitis.
A letter was sent to parents Thursday and posted to the district’s social media by superintendent Fletcher Spears.
Viral meningitis is highly contagious and is a swelling of the tissue around the brain and spinal cord.
Symptoms are fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and sensitivity to bright lights, and although there is no specific treatment for the virus, bed rest is recommended.
Symptoms develop within three to seven days after exposure and can last up to 10 days.
Custodial staff at Carter Middle School disinfected the building late Wednesday along with their normal cleaning procedures.
The district reminds parents and students that proper hand washing, and thorough cleaning of surfaces are the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.
The affected student will not be back in the school until a physician has given clearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.