The community is coming together to help an Ogemaw County family recover after a fire upended their lives.
On Feb. 25, a house fire claimed the lives of two children and hospitalized five other family members.
A tragic fire claimed the lives of Kenny and Lillian Brandon, just four and two years old.
Now their parents, Kenny Brandon, and Cristina Crossley, are relying on ventilators to survive in medically induced comas.
A representative from Hurley Medical Center said the two are in critical condition but are stable.
Kenny's sister, Melinda, tells TV-5, "Kenny and Cristina are still in an induced coma. They have been keeping them asleep since the accident, but the doctor has informed me they are going to try to wake him up Monday depending on if he's breathing better by then."
But he will be waking up to a harsh reality that two of his children are gone, and his home is destroyed.
The community is showing their support with a vigil yesterday. Community members left candles, stuffed animals, and balloons in memoriam for the two children.
Another way the community is showing support is through a GoFundMe to help pay for funerals and a new place to live.
Kenny and Cristina have three other children. They were injured in the fire but are now safe and staying with family members.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the Ogemaw County Sherriff does not believe foul play was involved.
