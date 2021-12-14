The parents of the suspect accused of killing four students and injuring seven other people in a shooting at Oxford High school appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have both been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the Nov. 30 shooting.

There was a moment in the Oakland County Court between the parents, where they tried to communicate, until the bailiff stepped in and stopped it.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told the judge that due to the volume of evidence, the hearing would need to be adjourned until a later time.

“The volume of discovery in this case is staggering,” McDonald said. “This case is unprecedented in Oakland County and perhaps the state.”

More than 300 officers responded to the area on the day of the shooting. Evidence in the case includes ATF reports, reports from the FBI, witness statements and more.

The prosecutor's office received another 40 gigabytes of surveillance video, witness interviews and additional reports recently.

McDonald said typical protocol for discovery will not allow time for both the prosecution and the defense to adequately prepare.

“That was simply the first wave of data your honor,” McDonald said. “All of which must be reviewed and tendered. We do not have all of the discovery, we probably have a third of it.”

The prosecution said there are still witnesses to interview, and it remains ongoing.

“As a result, we are asking the court to waive the probable cause hearing and adjourn until after the new year,” McDonald said.

The prosecution anticipates being ready for trial in February.

McDonald also asked the judge to adjourn the hearing out of respect for the victims’ families.

“These funerals have just recently concluded. The prosecutor’s office has a lot of work to do with the victims’ families,” McDonald said.

McDonald added she did not want to conduct the interviews during the holiday season.

The defense did not object to the adjournment of the hearing.

"The defense does acknowledge receipt of the discovery that the prosecutor described. We are not objecting to the adjournment. In fact, we're joining the request for the adjournment," said Mariell Lehman, an attorney for the Crumbleys.

Lehman said her office plans to file a motion regarding the $500,000 bond assigned to both parents. The hearing for the motion will happen in January.

Before concluding the hearing, the judge asked both defendants if they waived their right to a 21 day process. Both agreed.

The Crumbleys will be back in court on Feb. 8 at 1:15 p.m.

Ethan is due back in court on Jan. 7.