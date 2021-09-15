Swan Valley School District implemented a mask mandate after more than 200 students and staff were affected by COVID-19. The mandate began Wednesday.
Masks must be worn by students, staff, and visitors inside the district's buildings and school buses unless they are eating.
Jeanie Reif, who has a grandson in the first grade, doesn't agree with the decision.
"Oh, I was furious,” Reif said. “Masks don't work, and it harms small children."
Reif said she's more concerned about him getting sick from a mask, not covid.
“They don't wear it properly first of all. So therefore, they're touching their hands to their face. They're putting it down, they're taking it off, they're putting it back on. And that's just germs everywhere that they have to breathe all day long,” Reif said.
In a letter, the Swan Valley School Board said it issued the mandate because COVID-19 has impacted nearly 200 students and staff since the start of the school year.
But Reif isn't convinced. She doesn't believe that number. Reif also doesn't think COVID-19 has a big impact on young kids.
“Children get sick all the time. They go home, they get better, they come back. This is all about control. This is not about the virus. The children do not need a mask,” Reif said.
That's why Reif is planning to join a peaceful protest Thursday before the next Swan Valley School Board meeting.
“We need a huge turnout to show the district, actually the board of education, that this is unacceptable. They are harming our children, and this will be on their hands if a child gets seriously sick."
Organizers of the peaceful protest said it will take place Thursday evening at 5:30 at the Marvin L. Johnson administration center next to the high school.
