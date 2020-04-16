Not only did COVID-19 take a physical toll on the Hartwell family but Steven Hartwell and his wife L’Oreal, say it took an emotional one.
"It’s like nothing we’ve ever experienced before," Steven said.
The Freeland couple started to get symptoms of COVID-19 after attending a funeral and they were later diagnosed with the virus.
"Little coughing, and immediately just because with all the information that is out there, me and my husband decided to isolate," L’Oreal said.
The Hartwell’s didn't want to expose their 5 children.
So, they decided to isolate themselves for 3 weeks in their room.
Not only was it hard on the parents but the kids too.
"Me and my siblings are really bummed when you guys went into isolation,” their son Matthew said. “We couldn’t hug you or really talk to you. I really took hugging you guys for granted.”
Matthew wrote them this letter before they came out of isolation and slipped it under his parents’ door. So heartfelt L’Oreal shared it on social media.
"I asked god every day to make you guys feel better,” Matthew said. “I also gather my sisters and prayed like you guys asked me too. I really miss coming into your room and annoying you guys and I can’t wait to give you guys the biggest hugs when I wake up."
Matthew says hugs in their household will never be taken for granted again.
Steven says at one point their symptoms were so severe he wasn't sure what their future would look like. But today they are grateful to be out of their room and back together as a family.
"I was telling her, if something happens, I want to make sure that you all are ok,” Steven said. “I’m thankful to be alive today.”
Matthew's full letter:
