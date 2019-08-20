Parents are outraged that someone is using an elementary school as their own personal dumping ground.
Yasmine Garner lives just a few houses down from Holmes STEM Academy in Flint, a place she says falls victim to illegal dumping all the time.
Recently the school inherited a dilapidated couch.
"I think it’s bad. It’s not right, it’s not safe it’s not clean,” Garner said. “There’s no telling what’s in it. People hide and do dumb stuff with it all the time."
The school recently took to Facebook to blast whoever is doing this and encourage people to turn in illegal dumpers.
The school is also asking for help moving the couch.
School staff said they are picking up other people’s messes constantly, even cleaning up over 30 car tires that were left on their property this summer.
TV5 reached out to Superintendent Derrick Lopez for comment about the situation at the school and he gave us this statement saying that:
“Flint Community Schools is monitoring the situation and does not condone illegal dumping on private property. Residents are encouraged to report any information to the flint police department.”
Garner said students and staff should not have to deal with this as they return for the new school year.
"I would like to see some people get together from the community, get together and clean up all of the schools,” she said. “Even the abandoned schools. At least clean up the area so the kids could still enjoy outside. Instead of seeing a bunch of dirt and nasty furniture and tires and whatever else they want to throw out. It should be a clean place!"
