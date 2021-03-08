COVID is forcing a mid-Michigan high school to already cancel its plans for prom but parents of seniors are saying not so fast.

Last week New Lothrop High School announced the decision to forgo prom again this year with the expectation that executive orders restricting gathering sizes will still be in effect.

But parents are pitching in once again to ensure the seniors still get their night to remember.

"They were ecstatic and had the best prom and us parents put it all together," said Amy Tafoya.

She’s talking about a dance she hosted for high school seniors in 2020. It took place outdoors underneath this pavilion located behind the Tafoya banquet hall in New Lothrop.

Now in 2021, New Lothrop Area Public Schools has canceled prom again. So, Tafoya is organizing another save the last dance for the graduating class that will happen outside on June 24.

"A lot of people had reached out and said that was a great idea for the community," she said.

And even though face-to-face learning is a reality at New Lothrop, Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume talked about why having prom isn't a good idea.

"We have a lot more procedures in place as far as in person learning than you do with the prom and that dance,” he said. “So, again that's the reason that we're looking at that being an event that possibly could expose, or we could have some issues."

Berthiaume said he’s heard about the dance Tafoya will put on. He wishes all those attending the best.

"That's going to be their responsibility and up to them. And we hope whoever attends that is safe and has a good time," he said.

Tafoya said tickets will be $40 for individuals and $70 for couples. She says she's glad she can put on this event."

"We have seniors that are here, and they've had a lot taken away from them from the COVID. So, I feel that they deserve to have this last dance," she said.

Tafoya said there will be a DJ and the pavilion will be decorated with linens and napkins. Saying the dance will be a great time. She's cautiously optimistic this will be the last year she needs to do this.

"I hope that it will be over but we will always be available for these parents and the kids," she said.