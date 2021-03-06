Parents gathered in Lansing on March 6 protesting for full face-to-face learning in Michigan schools.
Save our kids and open our schools. That's what a crowd of hundreds at the capitol chanted.
"We need the kids back in school, there's no reason for them not to be in school," Terry Prince, a father from Macomb County said.
The crowd of students and parents say mental health is being forgotten.
"Yes, it is a disease, yes it's a virus, but we don't have to do all of this and mentally abuse ourselves,” Mount Pleasant mom Breanne Moeggenberg said. “We need to protect the populations that need to be protected and we are neglecting to protect the mental health population."
Moeggenberg spoke at the rally.
"We aren't talking about COVID-19 beds. We have beds for that. We don't have mental health beds, that's huge," Moeggenberg said.
She worries that this year's impact on her children will be long term.
"These are things that are going to impact them their whole life. We have seniors that are missing out on events, on socializing," Moeggenberg said.
Another father at the rally said his two kindergarteners are falling behind. It is motivating him to take action.
"I'm far from an activist, far from a rally person, but I've seen what this has done to my kids, what it's done to other kids. This is not working for us,” Prince said.
