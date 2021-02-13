Rachelle Huff, a mother of six, organized a protest outside of Grand Blanc High School to get her kids back in school for face to face learning.
Five of Huff’s children are in the Grand Blanc Community School’s System.
"We just want our kids back in school," Huff said.
Protestors lined up and down Saginaw Street. Most of them are parents who are upset that their school doesn't give them a choice between in-person and online learning.
"We don't want to make people go back to school that don’t want to go back, but we just think that everybody should be able to make the best choice for their child and for their family," Huff said.
Another parent, Anthony Bastinelli, said the one day of in person schooling a week that Grand Blanc High School has currently implemented, isn't enough for his son.
"This poor kid is 18 years old; he's missed out on everything that we've known as normal. We're fearful for our children." Bastinelli said.
The goal of the protest was to get the school board's attention before their next meeting.
Amy Facchinello, a school board member, was driving when she noticed them.
"So I wanted to stop and ask the people why they're out here today and listen to their concerns so that I can bring them back to the school board so we can make better decisions for the public that we're serving," Facchinello said.
The school board's next meeting is Feb. 22.
