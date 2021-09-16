As the pandemic continues across the country mask mandates are being enforced across schools. One local school district enforcing a mandate is facing backlash from parents.
"COVID-19 is real, but mandating masks against judgment lacks evidence, science, data, facts, and common sense," said Krista Moody, Swan Valley mother.
"I don't want him to have to suffer," said Pamela Romain, Swan Valley mother.
Impassioned pleas were given from parents wanting the Swan Valley School District to do away with the mask mandate that went into effect Wednesday.
"Let's not sacrifice our children's youthful innocence," Moody said.
It was enacted after the superintendent said 15 positive cases were identified in the district since last Friday. Parents and students protested outside the high school then headed inside for a mostly incident free school board meeting involving parents against the mandate.
"This is setting them up for paranoid psychological damage. There is no data to back up masking our children," Moody said.
"That is a one size fits all when, guess what, you don't know our children, you don't see our children, you're not actually responsible for their health and well-being," said a Swan Valley father.
Staff applauding the mandate.
"Any protocol put in place that will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep our students in the classroom is warranted. I commend the board for making this difficult decision in order to keep our students in the classroom," said Kathi Halvin, chemistry teacher at Swan Valley.
"I have asthma, I need nose surgery, and I'm wearing a mask. I have a hard time breathing, but I'm wearing a mask to keep my kids safe, everybody's kids safe, and to keep my immunocompromised family safe," said Paul King, Swan Valley aide.
No immediate changes to the mandate were made Thursday which has some parents considering alternative methods of schooling."
"If the masks keep on going and it becomes a yearly thing and we go virtual, I will be home schooling him myself," Romain said.
Swan Valley Superintendent Mat McRae said that he stands by his decision to impose the mandate.
