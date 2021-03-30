Student-athletes across the state will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing in order to practice or compete beginning this Friday but the push-back against the program is rapidly growing.
The michigan group behind the efforts to allow students to play winter contact sports is now asking the state health department to ease restrictions on students once again.
One group may be considering legal action in their fight for fairness.
"There's so many things wrong with it. I could go down a list of ten reasons why we should not be using these tests on these kids," said Jayme McElvany.
McElvany is the founder of Let Them Play Michigan. She's against state mandated rapid COVID-19 testing for student athletes set to begin April 2.
"We're talking about kids who are outside,” she said. “You don't have to be tested to be in an airplane, you don't have to be tested to walk into a casino, you don't have to be tested to walk into a bar or even a school. But you have to be tested to walk outside on a field. You have to be tested to be standing in left field on the baseball diamond."
We did reach out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for a response to McElvany's comments. We haven't heard back yet.
McElvany tsaid she's contacted the MDHHS too. Saying she wants some questions answered.
"We're asking them how they can force that upon us. How they can force these tests on our kids when we have so many questions regarding the validity of the tests in the first place," she said.
McElvany claims these tests aren't reliable and are notorious for false positives. She thinks the state can handle playing spring sports safely in a different way.
"If somebody has symptoms or they have been around a family member that is sick then we deal with them on an individual basis. We don't put just this broad blanket over everyone that causes this absolute chaos and disaster that it's causing right now," she said.
