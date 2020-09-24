A crowd of people gathered at the Capitol Wednesday morning to make their thoughts very clear on youth athletes being made to wear masks, saying they believe it could do a lot more harm than good.
Protesters at the Capitol say that choice is being taken away from them by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive orders, which mandate students who play football soccer, volleyball, and other sports, wear a mask.
The CDC said people engaged in high-intensity activities like running may not be able to wear a mask if it causes difficulty breathing.
Kelsey Sambroski said she supports the Unmask Michigan Athletes movement.
“I had to write his coach an email saying that he’s going to have sit out until this mandate gets repealed,” Sambroski said. “Because our family is not OK with that. They run on that field for 60 minutes. And I’m an asthmatic, so I know what it feels like to not be able to breathe. I don’t want that for these kids.”
“Those political correct statements that say well you know out of love and respect for our neighbors, and out of submitting to authority, we just need to do it. No, we don’t,” Sambroski said.
Mike Smalligan who stopped by the Capitol on the way to his office had a different perspective.
“And was surprised to see that it was about people looking to not wear masks and in a pandemic where a virus could harm children, or they could spread it to their families, wearing a mask is a safety measure that while maybe irritating, is a simple and important thing to do to try to keep young people and their families safe,” Smalligan said.
The state’s chief medical officer said there’s not enough information to lift the mask mandate.
Parents at the capitol say they’re convinced otherwise.
The group is not done either, saying it’s planning another rally in October.
Welcome to the discussion.
