“The requirement to stop high school education in-person is disappointing that they were able to do that,” said Nouvel Catholic School parent Richelle Jimenez.
Jiminez said she received a letter from the school yesterday, shortly after the Governor’s COVID-19 update. The letter stated the high school will move to remote learning once again, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
“I feel it was a little premature to start with the high schools, just because I feel in-person education is so important,” Jiminez told TV5.
It’s one of many changes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, announced on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Jiminez said in-person learning was working well in their district, and for her 14-year-old daughter Elaina, who struggled with remote learning.
“There are some classes that are easily done virtually. There’s others where I’m not able to help her and it’s tougher to do.”
Elaina will also be missing out on something she loves, sports.
She played volleyball and softball in the past, and recently made the basketball team.
“Very disappointed. Disappointed to go back into this, disappointed that her basketball season is now on pause.”
A move that seems unfair, especially since Elaina’s younger siblings at Nouvel Elementary will be able to learn in-person.
But according to the health department, it is necessary to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.