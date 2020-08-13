Part of one local school district’s back-to-school plan regarding students in the classroom is not sitting well with some parents.
Lapeer Community Schools is going beyond the state’s recommendation for masks. It is requiring masks for all students, including elementary schools and kindergarten.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders only recommends masks for students sixth grade and older.
The response from the public has been mixed, with parents taking to social media both for and against the decision.
One comment read, “Thank you to Lapeer schools for considering not only our children’s safety, but also the safety of those you employ.”
While another read, “My second grader will not be wearing a mask. I guess virtual it is for all my kids.”
“I think it’s OK, if they’ll wear it,” said Cindy Bierbusse, Lapeer resident.
Bierbusse lives close to Turrill Elementary in Lapeer.
She said some of the neighborhood kids go to that school. She said she would like for them to all wear masks but believes it might be difficult.
“I think it’ll be safer for them, but I don’t know if they’ll wear them the whole time. You know how they are sometimes. They’ll want to take them off,” Bierbusse said.
“I think it’s a good idea. Just cause I’ve seen the other school districts have had some problems with the transmission of covid,” said Brian Kuberski, parent.
Kuberski is a father with two kids in Kearsley Community Schools. He said while he plans to have his children do virtual learning this year, he believes getting kids to wear masks is more common now.
“I mean, our kids are getting use to using the masks wherever you go to eat and other places. So they’re used to it now,” Kuberski said.
