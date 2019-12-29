More than 24 hours have passed since Karl and Pamela Bacon found out their beloved son Kevin died after he went missing.
“I don’t know how to feel,” Pamela said.
“I don’t think the realization will come yet until I do see him,” Karl said.
Karl and Pamela remember their son as a sociable guy who loved doing hair.
“Kevin was a kind-hearted person who enjoyed his life, his work, he was a very good hairstylist,” Karl said. “He had a natural talent for it. He would try to French braid his mom’s hair and other family members’ hair.”
Meantime, a GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses.
It even caught the attention of YouTube star Jeffree Star. He donated $20,000.
The family said all expenses have been covered.
“It’s all overwhelming but it is really appreciated,” Pamela said.
“That’s why we decided to come out and say thank you to everybody,” Karl said.
As the investigation continues, the Bacons want action to be taken against dating apps.
“I’d like to see some kind of legislation or legal action against them to make them more accountable,” Karl said.
More details have yet to be released, but the family said they want justice.
“Anything less than murder is the only thing I’ll accept at this time,” Karl said.
Kevin’s funeral will be Friday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek.
Visitation and showing services will be Thursday, Jan. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A candlelight vigil is in the process of being planned.
State police said the suspect should be arraigned and the case will also be turned over to prosecutors on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.