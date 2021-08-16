A new school year is beginning with concerns as one local district is juggling with the uncertainty of in-person learning amid the surge of the delta variant.
"It's very uneasy, in terms of not knowing. The fear of the unknown is there for many teachers,” said Frank Burger, a teacher and President of the Carman-Ainsworth Education Association. “I’m not sure what's going to happen this year."
The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant has parents, superintendents, and teachers alike fearing a school year in limbo.
"Last year there was a lot of the back and forth, and of course the juggling act that went along with it," said Bree Moeggenberg, a Mount Pleasant mother.
"You would think it would become easier after what we've been through the past 15 months,” said Anthony Berthiaume, the superintendent of New Lothrop area public schools.
Burger’s biggest fear is the unknown.
“We know that in person learning, having all of our students together is the best possible way for students to learn. But we know that anything can change with a moment's notice,” Burger said.
And an uncertain year ahead, puts working parents, like Moeggenberg in a sticky situation.
“I’ve got to do my business and to be able to pull them aside, and to help them with what they need, it's just crossing back and forth because it's out of my home that I work, so everybody's in everybody's space,” Moeggenberg said.
Everyone is holding their breath, hoping that students can remain in the classroom.
“My hopes and my prayers are that the schools do remain open,” Moeggenberg said.
“Get your vaccine, wear your mask, let's make this school year normal for all of our students,” Burger said.
