A busing shortage left several parents scrambling to pick up their kids from school on May 3.
“I was just like, OK, if whatever needs to be done then it has to be done,” said Miranda Hoppe.
Hoppe takes life as it comes.
Last Friday that meant picking her kids up from school in Kingston after a bus driver shortage left her route high and dry.
Several parents were upset, but Hoppe was not one of them.
“I know for like family members and stuff that are working, I was saying, ‘if you need me to go get your kids just let the school know and I’ll do it,’” Hoppe said.
Kingston Community Schools Superintendent Matt Drake said in this case, an out of town track meet coupled with a shortage of drivers that day caused the issue.
He said, “Yes, we all struggle to find drivers. Spring is the worst as we often have track, baseball and softball games that need to start at 4 or 4:30, which means drivers can’t finish their PM runs then take the trip.”
Drake said he understands whenever busing issues happen they can put parents in a tough spot.
“We have excellent parents in Kingston. They are very supportive of our schools. I fully understand their frustration with our occasional busing issues. With that said, I am thankful that we can work together to get our students safely where they need to be,” Drake said.
Finding enough drivers is an issue many districts across the area and across the state have been dealing with for years.
The Michigan Department of Education calls it a “critical shortage.”
For her part, Hoppe said she will always do everything she can to support her school district.
“I know with us being a smaller community that sometimes we have to work together and just get things done the best we can,” Hoppe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.