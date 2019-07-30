After three years, the person who killed a woman jogging along a rural road remains at large.
Alexandra Brueger was 31-years-old when she was gunned down from behind during her daily jog. On the third anniversary of her death, her parents are still searching for answers.
“You always keep hope. You always think about maybe she’ll come home,” said Frank Brueger, Ally’s father.
Frank and Nikki Brueger’s daughter was killed in 2016 while jogging along Fish Lake Road.
Her mother said she was shot multiple times in the back with a shotgun at close range.
Ally was a nurse, a writer, and their only daughter.
“The thing I miss the most is her wit, her humor. She could take the worst situation and make it funny,” said Nikki Brueger, Ally’s mother.
As the years pass, frustration looms over Nikki’s heart. No one has been held responsible, and she wants to know who murdered her 31-year-old daughter.
“There’s no joy. Since this happened in our life, there is no joy,” Nikki said.
The family believes some people have information that could lead to an arrest. She said she’s pleading for someone to come forward.
“These are the times. These are the moments when your humanity is put to the test. I am speaking to those people because when you’re holding on to this information, whether it is out of fear, whether it’s because you’re indifferent, it’s like holding a gun to us,” Nikki said.
Nikki said if she could just figure out who and why, she could have some closure.
