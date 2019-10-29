A 16-year-old in Tuscola County got a friend request from someone on Facebook and started a relationship online, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
The teen was asked to send nude pictures and videos of themselves, which the other person used to blackmail them.
“Things aren't always as they appear to be.”
In the world of cyberspace teens can easily become victim to deception.
“Somebody can portray themselves as a 12-year-old, 16-year-old, or 30-year-old,” said Michigan State Police Lt Jim lang.
The 16-year-old was told to send the person money, or they would post the nude photos and videos online, deputies said.
Deputies believe the suspect pretended to be someone they aren’t in order to lure the teen into sending photos.
“You don't know who you're talking to on the other end and you really need to keep that in mind when you engage in a conversation,” Lang said.
Lang said, it’s a situation that happens more often than it should but there are ways to avoid it.
Officials say when it comes to online safety, if you wouldn't do it with your parents looking over your shoulder, then you shouldn't be doing it at all.
“Be careful, be smart,” Lang said. “There are predators in this world.”
And for parents, keeping an eye on your teen’s online activity is key.
“Control the passwords, monitor their history. Don’t just wait for it to happen, be proactive and be involved,” he said.
