Sunday was a big celebration for the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw.
Clergy members and parishioners gathered to honor Bishop Robert Gruss’s first mass at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption.
“A great grace for me to be able to be in this community,” Gruss said.
But it wasn’t the only celebration for the new bishop celebrating almost a decade of Episcopal ordination.
“Well it’s a beautiful celebration, also today I celebrate my 8th anniversary as a bishop,” Gruss said. “I mean the Lord couldn’t planned it better.”
The service took place at 10 a.m. and afterward, Bishop Gruss shared how he hopes to positively affect and impact the Saginaw community.
“I really listen to the people and decide, you know, where’s the Lord leading us as the Diocese of Saginaw,” Gruss said.
As for the people at Sunday’s mass, he said they welcomed him with open arms.
“The people have been so supportive and so welcoming and so loving,” Gruss said. “I hope the honeymoon never goes away.”
And he’s looking forward to the future.
“It’s all going to be great, I’m excited about being the shepherd here,” Gruss said. “I’m excited to be leading this diocese into the future where the Lord takes us.”
Gruss was personally selected by the pope to lead the Saginaw Diocese.
He’s filling to void left by the passing of Bishop Joseph Cistone last year.
