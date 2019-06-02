Live music filled Tittabawassee Township Park in Freeland for Parkapalooza, an event all about supporting locals.
“A little bit of everything for everyone,” said Georgie Poprave, president of the D-Street Music Foundation.
Poprave said it’s always a fun time at this annual event.
“I think it’s the music,” Poprave said. “I think it’s the fun atmosphere. Music brings people together and we do that by having our Parkapaloozas.”
Poprave said the foundation focuses on getting children into music, whether it’s a guitar, drums, or even singing, she said the foundation aims to serve the Great Lakes bay youth.
“We are here, right? We’re local. The communities are important to us, so making sure that the music that is surrounding us in our area is heard,” Poprave said.
One of those bands performing is from Saginaw’s Major Chords for Minors music program.
“We’re really excited today because two of the members in that band, not saying that the other ones aren’t just as important, but these two kids are our first two that have gotten into Interlochen School of Music,” said John Vowell, co-founder of Major Chords for Minors.
Vowell and his wife Katrina founded the music program. They said it’s a way to get kids off the streets and into music.
“We just felt a need in Saginaw that these kids deserve to have something besides a gun or a needle in their arms at some point possibly and stick an instrument in there first,” Vowell said.
He said that’s why events showcasing their hard work are so important.
“To watch them grow with their instrument and as a human being, it’s a miracle every day at Major Chords for Minors,” Vowell said.
The next Parkapalooza will be in Sanford this September. For more information on Parkapalooza, visit D-Street Music Foundation’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.