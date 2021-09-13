The city of Saginaw has completed parking and security upgrades at Ojibway Island.
The front gate to the island has been closed since April due to safety and security issues at the park, the city said.
The city researched ways to extend parking and access to the island. The improvements were made throughout the summer and residents can now access the park in safe and secure environment, the city said.
The upgrades include a paved area for parking near the entrance, barriers to keep those who wish to walk or utilize the drive as a bike path safe, and additional security cameras.
“Our primary goal was to create a more secure environment. We have an obligation to ensure the safety of the citizens and guests who visit Ojibway, and protect the beautiful island park from any costly damage. I appreciate the members of our city staff that put the time and effort into this project,” City Manager Tim Morales said.
