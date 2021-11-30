Nearly $2 million in grants will be awarded to 16 Michigan communities to improve parks and trails.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the Recreation Passport grants will be used to bring more people to state parks in Michigan and create more funding for local, community parks and trails.
“The Recreation Passport gives Michigan residents and visitors access to our state’s unmatched natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities all year long,” Whitmer said. “Every Recreation Passport purchase provides grant funding that helps communities bring to life the kind of modern, inclusive outdoor spaces that welcome residents of all abilities.”
In mid-Michigan, the city of Marlette received $150,000 for renovations at the Marlette Pool House, $150,000 was awarded to the village of Elkton to improve the walking path at Ackerman Park, and Arenac County received $112,500 to develop the campground at Oasis Lake Park.
Funding for this program comes from Michigan’s Recreation Passport, required for vehicles entering any of Michigan’s 103 state parks, 140 state forest campgrounds, hundreds of miles of states trails, historic sites, hundreds of boating access sites and other outdoor spaces. With each sale of a Recreation Passport, 10 percent goes directly to the grant program.
