A man police had been looking for on warrants in two counties had to be carried out of a home near Evart in Osceola County.
The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team found 37-year-old Leslie Robinson Friday morning at a home in the 3,000 block of 10 Mile Road.
Police from several agencies including the Osceola Sheriff’s Office and MSP Canine unit found Robinson hiding in the bathroom of the home.
While he was taken into custody without incident, he became uncooperative. Police carried him out of the house and physically lifted him into the patrol vehicle.
Robinson has been avoiding arrest since he violated his parole in April. He is facing charges for failing to appear on a felony charge. He was also wanted on misdemeanor warrants in Wexford and Van Buren Counties.
Robinson remains lodged in Wexford County Jail.
His girlfriend is charged with harboring a fugitive and will be arraigned in Wexford County.
