Parolee arrested after hitting co-worker in head during argument

A Michigan parolee is back behind bars after he allegedly hit his coworker in the head during an argument at a construction site.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department was called Saturday, Sept. 1 regarding an alleged assault that took place at a construction site for a new Dollar General store near the intersection of Marathon and LeValley Road in Columbiaville.
Investigators learned the assault took place around 1 p.m. that Thursday between two male workers.
Police said 34-year-old Jacob Henning of Caspian got into an argument with another coworker, a 45-year-old man from Amasa, about tools that were knocked over. The argument began around 11 a.m. and continued when the workers stopped for lunch around 1 p.m.
That’s when the argument turned into a physical assault, police said.
Henning allegedly hit the 45-year-old man in the head. The victim was taken by personal vehicle to a Lapeer hospital, but was later transferred to Henry Ford in Detroit due to the severity of his injury.
The man was hospitalized for several days before he was released.
Investigators said Henning was on active parole with the Michigan Department of Corrections in Iron/Crystal Falls for assault with a dangerous weapon.
Henning was arrested on Sept. 4 for aggravated assault. He’s now being held in the Lapeer County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
