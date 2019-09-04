An early morning crash in Genesee County claimed the life of a motorcyclist.
The Genesee Township Police Department said a northbound motorcycle on Dort Highway collided with a vehicle that was turning left into a Marathon gas station.
Dort Highway was closed between Mt. Morris and Wilson roads for about three hours.
The motorcyclist, identified as Kyle Sloan, was killed in the crash. Police said Sloan was wearing a helmet.
Alcohol was not a factor in this incident, the Genesee Township Police Department said.
The crash remains under investigation.
