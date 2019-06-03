The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour Wilder Road, over I-75 in Bay County, in order to replace and widen the bridge deck.
On Monday June 3, I-75 will be closed under Wilder Road and detoured from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the demolition of the overpass.
Drivers should follow the posted detour at M-13.
This construction work is part of an overall $29.4 million investment to rebuild 4 miles of I-75 from North Union Road to Beaver Road.
I-75 between North 3 Mile Road and South 3 Mile Road will be closed.
This closure is expected to last until October.
