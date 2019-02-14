A crash has shut down part of M-13 in Saginaw County.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14.
It happened at Husen Road in Spaulding Township.
Northbound M-13 is temporarily closed in the area.
