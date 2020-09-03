The westbound lanes of M-57 are back open in Genesee County after being closed due to a crash.
It was reported at 10:56 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The westbound lanes reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.
The eastbound lanes remain closed at Linden Road.
No word yet on the condition of those involved.
