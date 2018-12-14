Salzburg Road is closed between 7 Mile and 8 Mile where two building structures were being moved.
Sgt. Frost with the Michigan Police motor carrier division said a semi-truck pulling the two structures had a permit for highway transportation, but not county roads.
When the transportation company was traveling on East Salzburg Road in Bay County on Thursday at about 3 p.m. with the structures they hit multiple power lines. That’s when police arrived on the scene.
Police told the driver they could not go any further without the proper permits.
Police are now weighing and measuring the structures to determine if they have to move any power or phone lines to get the structures back on their route.
Drivers are asked to find an alternative route
The scene is expected to be cleared by 11 a.m., the Bay County Road Commission said.
Police said this incident is considered a traffic violation.
