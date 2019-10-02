The northbound lanes of US-127, at Lincoln Road (Exit 123) in Gratiot County, have reopened, but the southbound lanes, at Monroe Road (Exit 127), remain closed.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes were closed at about 1:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3 due to water over the freeway.
Lanes reopened at about 6:30 a.m.
However, the southbound lanes still have water in the roadway and remain closed until further notice.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
