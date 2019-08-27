The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for a part-time correctional officer.
The hourly rate starts at $15.64 an hour.
Duties for this position will include conducting security rounds, accepting and releasing inmates, and working with inmates and civilians. Other duties assigned by the administration are expected to be performed as well.
Candidates must pass a background check, physical agility test, psychological and medical evaluation and meet all MSCTC standards, including a passing score on the EMPCO Corrections test before being hired. Applicants will be required to participate in an oral interview process.
Test information can be obtained at www.empco.net.
Applicants are required to provide a resume and Gladwin County application. Applications can be submitted to Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office attention Jail Administrator Matthew McGourty at 501 W. Cedar Ave., Gladwin, MI. 48624.
You can obtain an application from www.gladwincounty-mi.gove/departments/sheriffs-office/.
