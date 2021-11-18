A partial lunar eclipse is set to occur in the early hours of Friday, November 19. This eclipse in particular is nearly a total lunar eclipse with over 97% of the moon being covered.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth falls directly between the Moon and the Sun. The Earth's shadow filters sunlight incident upon the Moon's surface, giving it a red-orange hue.
Tonight's eclipse will begin at 2:18 AM EST. At this time, the Moon will begin crossing into Earth's Umbra (or the inner shadow where there's no direct sunlight). The red-orange hue will begin to appear on the Moon's surface.
By 4:02 AM EST, the partial lunar eclipse will be at it's peak. Earth's shadow will cover nearly 97.4% of the Moon's surface. The Moon will nearly be completely red-orange.
The partial eclipse will begin winding down thereafter, coming to an end at 5:47 AM EST. At this point, the Moon will still be in the outer shadow of the Earth (the penumbra), but any red-orange hue will be gone.
In total, the Moon will be covered by the Earth's umbra for a total of 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds. This will make it the longest partial lunar eclipse of the 21st Century!
This celestial event will mostly occur in the southwestern quadrant of the sky. By peak eclipse, the moon will almost be directly to the west.
As with any celestial event, we need the forecast to cooperate here within Earth's atmosphere. The good news is clouds will be on the decrease through the overnight hours tonight. This will give Mid-Michigan a decent chance at seeing the eclipse. Locations farthest inland will have the greatest clearing as all of Thursday's clouds have been from lake-effect. The latest on the forecast for tonight can be found right here!
